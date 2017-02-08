Westport Firefighter Returns From Sec...

Westport Firefighter Returns From Security Stint In Jordan With Marines

19 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Westport Fire Department Firefighter James "Doc" Branson recently returned from a 375-day deployment to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with the U.S. Marines as an adviser with Security Cooperation Team-Jordan. The Fire Department celebrated his return by taking down the "Blue Star Flag" which flew at Westport Fire Headquarters during his time overseas.

