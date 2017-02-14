Waiting for Resettlement in the Age o...

Waiting for Resettlement in the Age of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: The New Yorker

Recently, eleven men, mostly middle-aged refugees from Iraq and Syria, settled in on plastic chairs in a community center in the al-Hashmi al-Shamali neighborhood of East Amman, Jordan, waiting for their weekly support group to begin. Officially, there are seven hundred and seventeen thousand refugees in Jordan, but the real tally is thought to be much higher, and many of them live in this area, where rent is cheap, and the multistory, cement-block buildings are ramshackle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 278,880,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC