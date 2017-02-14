Waiting for Resettlement in the Age of Trump
Recently, eleven men, mostly middle-aged refugees from Iraq and Syria, settled in on plastic chairs in a community center in the al-Hashmi al-Shamali neighborhood of East Amman, Jordan, waiting for their weekly support group to begin. Officially, there are seven hundred and seventeen thousand refugees in Jordan, but the real tally is thought to be much higher, and many of them live in this area, where rent is cheap, and the multistory, cement-block buildings are ramshackle.
