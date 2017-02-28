UN defends refugee vetting as Trump m...

UN defends refugee vetting as Trump mulls revised entry ban

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

In this photo taken Sunday, Feb. 26, an 11-year-old Syrian refugee girl poses for a biometric iris scan in an interview room of the U.N. refugee agency in Amman, the first step in what are typically two years of interviews and background checks ahead of possible resettlement to the West, including the United States. The refugee agency says it has been working closely with Washington to make the resettlement program one of the most closely scrutinized ways of entering the United States _ even as the Trump administration tries to suspend admissions to scale up to what it calls "extreme vetting".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC