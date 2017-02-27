UN defends refugee vetting as Trump mulls revised entry ban

In this photo taken Sunday, Feb. 26, an 11-year-old Syrian refugee girl poses for a biometric iris scan in an interview room of the U.N. refugee agency in Amman, the first step in what are typically two years of interviews and background checks ahead of possible resettlement to the West, including the United States. The refugee agency says it has been working closely with Washington to make the resettlement program one of the most closely scrutinized ways of entering the United States _ even as the Trump administration tries to suspend admissions to scale up to what it calls "extreme vetting".

