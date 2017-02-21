Trump And Netanyahu: Embracing Illusi...

Trump And Netanyahu: Embracing Illusions, Ignoring Reality

President Trump remained true to his customary flip-flopping on just about every issue when he stated during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Netanyahu that he is "looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like... I can live with either one." By stating so, Trump gave Netanyahu what he was hoping to get -- a departure from the two-state solution.

Chicago, IL

