Those waiting to enter the U.S. get crash course in American politics, justice
Baraa Haj Khalaf holds an American flag as she walks to the parking lot at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Feb. 7. Her family, Syrian refugees, had been told they couldn't fly to Chicago because of President Trump's executive order, but that order was suspended. As news broke here Friday that the judicial suspension of President Trump's controversial immigration ban had been upheld by a higher court , Syrian refugees across the Middle East were feeling something akin to legal whiplash.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
