The Greek is back! Yanni returns to Jordan amid controversy over extortionate Aqaba concert

Renowned Greek composer and pianist Yanni will hold a concert in Aqaba in April as planned, with the performance expected to boost tourism in the port city and bring in "good" profits, organisers said on Saturday. Organised by the Friends of Jordan Festivals , the event is scheduled to be held in Aqaba on April 16, FJF Executive Director Souha Bawab said.

