The aircraft has been grounded at Seeb international airportfor further inspection

Muscat: An Oman Air flight that was scheduled to fly to the Jordanian capital of Amman this morning has been grounded at Seeb international airport, after one of the plane's engines seemed to show signs of smoke issuing from it. A statement on the Oman Air's official Facebook page said: "Oman Air regrets to inform you, that during engine start up on the ground in Muscat, one of its leased aircraft from the Czech Republic, WY 411 scheduled to operate to Amman in Jordan, had indications of smoke detected from one of the engines.

