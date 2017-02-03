Syrian Refugee family grows hours aft...

Syrian Refugee family grows hours after arriving in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Globe and Mail

Exactly when her water broke they're not quite certain, but Pastor Doug Doyle suspects early on in the journey - either during the first flight, from Jordan to Germany, or soon into the connecting flight to Alberta. more than five years ago after their home was bombed; since then, they had been staying at a temporary residence in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,577,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC