Settlements law spells trouble for Jordan

The Settlement Regulation Law passed on Monday night leaves Jordan in the lurch, poses a fresh challenge to the stability of the troubled kingdom and puts more pressure on the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty. With the majority of its population of Palestinian origin and with the kingdom's legitimacy bound up with its role recognized by Israel as protector of the holy sites in Jerusalem, Jordan has a greater stake than any other country in a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

