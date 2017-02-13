Russia is conducting its heaviest air strikes in S. Syria
DEBKAfile's military sources report that the southern Syrian town of Daraa is suffering the heaviest Russian air strikes hitherto in that country. They are aimed at driving a pro-Jordanian Syrian rebel forces out of the Manshiya district, which dominates the town and commands the Syrian-Jordanian border passes.
