Revealed: Kerry offered Netanyahu regional peace plan

Haaretz revealed on Saturday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took part in a secret summit in the Jordanian city of Aqaba a year ago, where then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry presented a plan for a regional peace initiative. According to the report, Kerry's plan included recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and a renewal of talks with the Palestinian Authority with the support of the Arab countries.

