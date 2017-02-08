Relocating The American Embassy To Je...

Relocating The American Embassy To Jerusalem

Should President Trump fulfill his campaign promise to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, it would have major regional and international repercussions. The Trump administration is currently reevaluating the implications of such a move and no final decision has been made.

