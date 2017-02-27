Pupils link with Palestine
Anne Marie Fitzpatrick, International Schools co-ordinator, from St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Primary School has forged a new partnership with Tulkarm Girls 1 in Palestine as part of Connecting Classrooms, a unique global education programme. Connecting Classrooms is run in more than 30 countries by the British Council in partnership with the Department for International Development .
