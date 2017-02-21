Palestinian terror leader urges Iran to join 'all-out war' on Israel, then Jordan
The head of a Palestinian terrorist group in Lebanon said recently he would like to see Iranian soldiers take part in an "all-out war" to liberate Palestine and that the future Palestinian conquest would include an invasion of both Israel and Jordan. Ahmad Jibril, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, told Hezbollah's Al-Mayadeen TV on February 17 that his group wants "to see the revolutionary fighters from [Iran] in the Galilee."
