One million foreign workers in Jordan estimated to be illegal

There are 19 professions closed to guest labour, while regarding jobs open for these workers, there are set quotas for foreign labour, including 40 per cent in gas stations. There are around 1.4 million guest workers in Jordan , a million of whom are illegal, Labour Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Khatib said on Sunday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

