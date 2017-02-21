'Obama, not PM, blocked 2015 initiative'

'Obama, not PM, blocked 2015 initiative'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

SYDNEY It was the Obama administration, and not Israel, that poured cold water on the idea of a wider regional diplomatic process, following a meeting in Aqaba in early 2016 among Israeli, Egyptian, Jordanian and US leaders, a senior Israeli diplomatic official said Tuesday. According to a report Sunday in Haaretz , a meeting among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Fattah Abdel al-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah and former US secretary of state John Kerry took place in late 2015, but did not bear any practical fruit because of Israeli opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC