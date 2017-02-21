O U O O Uso O U O Usuoeo O U O O Uoeo O U Uoeo U Uoe O U O O O U : 65...

British Airways' ties to Jordan date back to 1952 when the airline, then known as the British Overseas Airways Corporation, started operating a weekly flight from London to Mafraq, via Rome, Italy, aboard its Canadair Argonaut aircraft. Fast forward 65 years and the airline now operates a daily flight between Heathrow and Amman using an Airbus A-321s.

