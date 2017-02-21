O U O O U O O O U U...U U Uoeo OaU O OoU O O U O Oa U...U OaO U...O U...U ...
As of February 24, 2017, Royal Wings, a subsidiary of Royal Jordanian Airline, will start operating direct regular flights between Aqaba and Beirut twice weekly. This new non-stop service between Aqaba and Beirut is part of Royal Wings' effort, in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority , to strengthen the position of the Gulf of Aqaba on the regional and international tourism map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC