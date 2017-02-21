O U O O U O O© O U U...U U Uoeo&...

O U O O U O O O U U...U U Uoeo OaU O OoU O O U O Oa U...U OaO U...O U...U ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

As of February 24, 2017, Royal Wings, a subsidiary of Royal Jordanian Airline, will start operating direct regular flights between Aqaba and Beirut twice weekly. This new non-stop service between Aqaba and Beirut is part of Royal Wings' effort, in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority , to strengthen the position of the Gulf of Aqaba on the regional and international tourism map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC