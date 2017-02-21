O U O O U O O O U U...U U Uoeo OaU O OoU O O U O Oa U...U OaO U...O U...U ...

As of February 24, 2017, Royal Wings, a subsidiary of Royal Jordanian Airline, will start operating direct regular flights between Aqaba and Beirut twice weekly. This new non-stop service between Aqaba and Beirut is part of Royal Wings' effort, in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority , to strengthen the position of the Gulf of Aqaba on the regional and international tourism map.

