O OaU O U Uoeo OaO1O Usu U U Uoe O Uoeu O U U...U U Uoeo ...

Thursday

Royal Jordanian and Turkish Airlines Technic, Inc. sealed an agreement, whereby RJ will receive Line Replaceable Units components pool support and spares for V2500 engines installed on RJ's A320 family aircraft. The services and spares that will be provided within the framework of the agreement will be based in Turkish Technic's Istanbul base and supply stations throughout the world.

Chicago, IL

