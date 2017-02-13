Netanyahu spurned secret peace offer:...

Netanyahu spurned secret peace offer: Ex-officials

Al Jazeera

Israel's prime minister turned down a regional peace initiative last year that was brokered by then-American Secretary of State John Kerry, former US officials confirmed on Sunday. The revelation, first reported by the Haaretz daily, was in apparent contradiction to Benjamin Netanyahu 's stated goal of involving regional Arab powers in resolving Israel's conflict with the Palestinians.

Chicago, IL

