Muslim and afraid - but not alone

Every night when he was still in Homs, Syria, a then-5-year-old named Mustafa hid underneath his mattress because he thought it protected him from the airstrikes. While underneath, he would close his eyes and recite his favorite verse from the Quran: "His throne extends over the heavens and the earth, and He feels no fatigue in guarding and preserving them, for He is the Highest and Most Exalted."

