Muslim and afraid - but not alone

Muslim and afraid - but not alone

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Stanford

Every night when he was still in Homs, Syria, a then-5-year-old named Mustafa hid underneath his mattress because he thought it protected him from the airstrikes. While underneath, he would close his eyes and recite his favorite verse from the Quran: "His throne extends over the heavens and the earth, and He feels no fatigue in guarding and preserving them, for He is the Highest and Most Exalted."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,469,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC