Mr. Fish defies the laws of gravity a...

Mr. Fish defies the laws of gravity at Palace Stamford

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Mr. Fish will demonstrate several principles of science in a fun, family show Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19, at the Stamford Palace Theatre. Mr. Fish will demonstrate several principles of science in a fun, family show Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19, at the Stamford Palace Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC