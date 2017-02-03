Move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and do it soon

With Donald Trump in the White House, speculation is mounting: Does he intend to act on his pre-election promise, dating back to January 2016 and reaffirmed both before and since his election, that he will transfer the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to Israel's capital, Jerusalem, in accordance with standard diplomatic practice and the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act? A plethora of pieces have argued against the move. For example, Talia Sasson's Op-Ed in these pages, "Move the U.S. embassy at Israel's peril," argued against moving the embassy on the novel basis, among others, that "Never have the Palestinians given up Jerusalem as their capital."

