Lebanon president issues warning to Israel in spat over Hezbollah

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Jordan's King Abdullah II review the honor guard during an official welcome ceremony at Marka airport in Amman on February 14, 2017. Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday warned that his country would meet any perceived threats by Israel with an "appropriate response," after the Israeli ambassador to the UN complained about his statements regarding the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.