Lebanon president issues warning to Israel in spat over Hezbollah
Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Jordan's King Abdullah II review the honor guard during an official welcome ceremony at Marka airport in Amman on February 14, 2017. Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday warned that his country would meet any perceived threats by Israel with an "appropriate response," after the Israeli ambassador to the UN complained about his statements regarding the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC