Lebanon: Hariri family offloads 20 percent stake in Arab Bank for $1.12B
The Arab Bank announced over a week ago that its net profits after taxes rose by 20 percent to $533 million in 2016 compared to $442 million in 2015. Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al-Masri has completed a deal that saw the Hariri family sell its 20-percent stake in the lender, a statement said Wednesday.
