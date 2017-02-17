Lebanese president calls on Arab League to protect Jerusalem
Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul-Gheit welcomes Lebanese President Michel Aoun at an Arab League meeting in Cairo on February 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER Lebanese president Michel Aoun on Tuesday called on the Arab League to unite for the sake of protecting the character of Jerusalem, warning that Israel wanted to "Judaize Palestine."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC