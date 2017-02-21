Jordan's worsening economy sparks a new wave of protest
Protests are erupting across Jordan in response to rising prices and the government's decision to raise taxes on food items and services that was enacted last week. On Saturday, protests that broke out in the southern city of Karak sparked similar protests in the southern city of Tafilah, Salt, and Madaba.
