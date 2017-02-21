Jordanians protest over price increases

Jordanians protest over price increases

Al Jazeera

Hundreds of Jordanians have protested across the country, including in the capital Amman, against the government's decision to impose new taxes on a number of goods and services, calling on the cabinet to resign. The government earlier this month imposed new sales taxes on internet and mobile use, bread, domestic fuel and petrol, and cigarettes, among other products, as a part of austerity measures that aim to curb its large budget deficit and huge public debt.

Chicago, IL

