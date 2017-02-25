Jordanians demonstrate against austerity

Jordanians demonstrate against austerity

Hundreds flock to central Amman and other cities in protest over price rises on basic goods due to new sales tax Hundreds of Jordanians protested Friday across the kingdom against the government's decision to impose new taxes on a string of goods and services, calling on the cabinet to resign. The government earlier this month imposed new sales taxes on internet and mobile use, bread, domestic fuel and petrol, cigarettes and fizzy drinks.

