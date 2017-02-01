Jordanians boycott telecom services to protest potential fees on apps - Whatsapp' and - Viber'
While it is too early to gauge the impact of the one-day boycott of telecom services , many supporters have expressed their enthusiasm about its potential to bring change. "At least authorities learnt that Jordanians are able to stand together against injustices, instead of being passive - a trait they have always been accused of," said Hasan Shobaki, who works in a supermarket in Zarqa, some 23km northeast of Amman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC