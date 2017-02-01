Jordanians boycott telecom services t...

Jordanians boycott telecom services to protest potential fees on apps - Whatsapp' and - Viber'

While it is too early to gauge the impact of the one-day boycott of telecom services , many supporters have expressed their enthusiasm about its potential to bring change. "At least authorities learnt that Jordanians are able to stand together against injustices, instead of being passive - a trait they have always been accused of," said Hasan Shobaki, who works in a supermarket in Zarqa, some 23km northeast of Amman.

