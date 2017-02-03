Jordan warplanes strike IS targets in southern Syria

Jordanian students shout slogans on February 5, 2015 in the capital Amman during a rally against the Islamic State group and in reaction to the burning alive of Jordanian pilot Mu'ath al-Kaseasbeh by the group's militants. Jordanian warplanes attacked Islamic State targets in southern Syria on Friday, killing an unspecified number of the jihadist group's members and destroying several vehicles, the kingdom's official Petra news agency said Saturday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.