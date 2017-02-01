Jordan signs deal to receive 100,000 tons of wheat from US in food aid
The Jordanian and US governments on Wednesday signed a 2017 US wheat grant agreement of 100,000 tons as part of the food aid program implemented by the US, a Planning and International Cooperation Ministry statement said. Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury and Assistant Deputy Administrator at the US Department of Agriculture Jocelyn Brown signed the agreement, the statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC