Jordan signs deal to receive 100,000 ...

Jordan signs deal to receive 100,000 tons of wheat from US in food aid

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Jordanian and US governments on Wednesday signed a 2017 US wheat grant agreement of 100,000 tons as part of the food aid program implemented by the US, a Planning and International Cooperation Ministry statement said. Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury and Assistant Deputy Administrator at the US Department of Agriculture Jocelyn Brown signed the agreement, the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save Oct '16 Jew by birth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC