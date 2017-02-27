Jordan presses forward with administrative reform, economic incentives
The Jordanian government is carrying on with its administrative reforms and has launched a set of economic incentives to boost the economy's performance, Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said on Sunday. He explained that the government's efforts to address the budget deficit have started with reducing governmental expenses and was followed by amending previously "deformed" sales tax regulations.
