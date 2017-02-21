Jordan hands 15-year prison terms for...

Jordan hands 15-year prison terms for 8 in alleged IS plots

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

Jordan's state security court has sentenced eight men to 15-year prison terms for involvement in alleged plans by the extremist Islamic State group to attack a military airport, military personnel, foreign aircraft and foreign embassies in the kingdom. The sentences are part of an ongoing crackdown.

