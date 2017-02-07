Jordan frees 8 prominent government critics from detention
AMMAN, Jordan - Relatives and a defense lawyer say eight prominent government critics are free on bail after a month in detention. The men were jailed on charges of incitement, after they protested on social media against tax hikes and the government's purported failure to punish corruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UNESCO Is Too Far Gone To Save
|Oct '16
|Jew by birth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC