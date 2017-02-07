Jordan frees 8 prominent government c...

Jordan frees 8 prominent government critics from detention

AMMAN, Jordan - Relatives and a defense lawyer say eight prominent government critics are free on bail after a month in detention. The men were jailed on charges of incitement, after they protested on social media against tax hikes and the government's purported failure to punish corruption.

