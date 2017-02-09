In friendly fire incident, Russian airstrike kills 3 Turkish soldiers in northern Syria

Turkey-backed-opposition fighters advance on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of al-Bab in a bid to enter the city and retake control of it from the Islamic State on February 9, 2017. Turkey-backed-opposition fighters advance on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of al-Bab in a bid to enter the city and retake control of it from the Islamic State on February 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.