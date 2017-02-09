In friendly fire incident, Russian ai...

In friendly fire incident, Russian airstrike kills 3 Turkish soldiers in northern Syria

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Turkey-backed-opposition fighters advance on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of al-Bab in a bid to enter the city and retake control of it from the Islamic State on February 9, 2017. Turkey-backed-opposition fighters advance on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of al-Bab in a bid to enter the city and retake control of it from the Islamic State on February 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan 22 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan 12 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC