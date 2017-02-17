Herzog: Right-wing ministers scuttled regional peace deal
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog speaks at the 14th annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group, on February 12, 2017. Opposition leader Isaac Herzog on Monday confirmed reports that he entered negotiations to join a unity government last year in the framework of a secret regional agreement that was discussed at the time, arguing that the potentially historic deal fell through because Prime Minister Benjamin eventually caved in to domestic political pressures.
