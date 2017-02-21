Forced Back to Syria? Jordan's Unregistered Refugees Fear Deportation
It was in the dead of night when Nagham and her three young sons crept out of the Jordanian refugee camp and set off on a long walk that brought them to the capital Amman just as the sun came up. Having already fled the embattled city of Homs in neighboring Syria, her children were frightened by the roar of jets flying over the camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC