Ex-Mossad chief: On thwarting Iran, Netanyahu should be speaking to Putin, not Trump

Israel's former spymaster Efraim Halevy urged Israel to reach out to Russia in its efforts to thwart Iran's nuclear program and other ambitions, since Moscow, unlike Washington, has direct influence over Tehran. Halevy was setting out his view of the world today, from Vladmir Putin's Russia to Donald Trump's America and Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, at Jerusalem's Beit Shmuel theater on Sunday night, in an event sponsored by The Times of Israel.

