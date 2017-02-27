Ex-Mossad chief: On thwarting Iran, Netanyahu should be speaking to Putin, not Trump
Israel's former spymaster Efraim Halevy urged Israel to reach out to Russia in its efforts to thwart Iran's nuclear program and other ambitions, since Moscow, unlike Washington, has direct influence over Tehran. Halevy was setting out his view of the world today, from Vladmir Putin's Russia to Donald Trump's America and Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, at Jerusalem's Beit Shmuel theater on Sunday night, in an event sponsored by The Times of Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC