Ex-Mossad chief: On thwarting Iran, N...

Ex-Mossad chief: On thwarting Iran, Netanyahu should be speaking to Putin, not Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Times of Israel

Israel's former spymaster Efraim Halevy urged Israel to reach out to Russia in its efforts to thwart Iran's nuclear program and other ambitions, since Moscow, unlike Washington, has direct influence over Tehran. Halevy was setting out his view of the world today, from Vladmir Putin's Russia to Donald Trump's America and Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, at Jerusalem's Beit Shmuel theater on Sunday night, in an event sponsored by The Times of Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,473 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC