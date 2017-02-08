Encountering peace: The wisdom to limit our rights
The West Bank Jewish settlement of Ofra is photographed as seen from the former Jewish settler outpost of Amona.. All of the Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan 12
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|New UNESCO resolution ignores Judaism's connect...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC