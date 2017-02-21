Egypt, Jordan say two-state solution ...

Egypt, Jordan say two-state solution is non-negotiable

13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

President Sissi, King Abdullah meet in Cairo to discuss regional developments in the age of Trump, warn Palestinian statehood 'cannot be conceded' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, listens to Jordan's King Abdullah II, left, as they meet at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan on Thursday, January 16, 2014. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and King Abdullah II of Jordan agreed Tuesday there could be no concessions on establishing a Palestinian state, the presidency said after talks in Cairo.

