Deutsche Hospitality takes over two further hotels in Egypt

Taba Hotel & Nelson Village and Cairo Pyramids Hotel Gizeh added to the group's portfolio / Now 99 hotels in operation Deutsche Hospitality has extended its portfolio by taking over two more hotels in Egypt. The Taba Hotel & Nelson Village in Taba and the Cairo Pyramids Hotel in Gizeh with immediate effect strengthen the company's presence in the country as it continues to expand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.