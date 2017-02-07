Deutsche Hospitality takes over two further hotels in Egypt
Taba Hotel & Nelson Village and Cairo Pyramids Hotel Gizeh added to the group's portfolio / Now 99 hotels in operation Deutsche Hospitality has extended its portfolio by taking over two more hotels in Egypt. The Taba Hotel & Nelson Village in Taba and the Cairo Pyramids Hotel in Gizeh with immediate effect strengthen the company's presence in the country as it continues to expand.
