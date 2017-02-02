Consumers revolt as Amman mulls increasing levies on telecom sector
The Jordanian government is considering several ways to generate additional revenue from the sector, including a controversial fee for using over-the-top to JOD2 per month fee for using applications such as Viber or WhatsApp to make calls, a JOD1 per month additional deduction from post-paid subscriptions, extra fees for customers purchasing cards, and a sales tax increase on internet services from 8% to 16%. 'These scenarios are still under study,' the official explained, adding: 'One scenario might be adopted, or two at the same timea Our objective is to support the treasury while at the same time not affect users or harm investments by telcos in the sector.'
