Colliers names Aqaba, Palm Jumeirah as 2017 tourism hotspots

Colliers International , the hotel specialist consultant, marked Palm Jumeirah in the United Arab Emirates and Aqaba, the Red Sea resort city in Jordan, as hot spots. Colliers' report about the Middle East and North Africa region's hotel market forecast for the first quarter of 2017, which was issued on Wednesday, explained that "the return of the beach weather followed by school winter breaks in the traditional source markets will drive the strong leisure demand to resorts in Palm Jumeirah."

