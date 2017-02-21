CIA aid to Syrian rebels frozen after jihadist attack
The sources said that no official explanation had been given for the move this month following the jihadist assault, though several said they believed the main objective was to prevent arms and cash falling into Islamist hands. They added they expected the aid freeze to be temporary.
