Bengaluru bow out of AFC Champions League reckoning

Amman, Feb 1 - Bengaluru FC bowed out of the running for a place in the group stages of the 2017 AFC Champions League, after a 1-2 loss to Jordanian champions Al-Wehdat at the King Abdullah International Stadium here on Tuesday. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored what was to be a consolation for Bengaluru after goals from Ahmed Wridat and Baha Faisal gave Wehdat a 2-0 lead.

