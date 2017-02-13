Analysis: Arab states unlikely to clash with Trump over two-state solution
Leaders of Arab states, like many other observers, may not be sure exactly what to make of Trump's remarks during his press conference. Although seen by Palestinians as very dangerous, Donald Trump's appearance of backing away from long-standing US support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is likely to elicit only a restrained reaction among Arab states at least initially.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan 26
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan 22
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC