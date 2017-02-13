Analysis: Arab states unlikely to cla...

Analysis: Arab states unlikely to clash with Trump over two-state solution

Leaders of Arab states, like many other observers, may not be sure exactly what to make of Trump's remarks during his press conference. Although seen by Palestinians as very dangerous, Donald Trump's appearance of backing away from long-standing US support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is likely to elicit only a restrained reaction among Arab states at least initially.

