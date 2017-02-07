Al-Arabiya Islamic Bank selects ICFS platform
ICS Financial Systems Limited , the global software and services provider for banks and financial institutions, announced that Al-Arabiya Islamic Bank, a newly established Bank located in Iraq, selected the multi-awards winning system ICS BANKS ISLAMIC System. The signing ceremony took place in Amman Jordan Attending the ceremony were the General Manager of Al-Arabiya Islamic Bank; Mr. Duraid Yaseen Hamdan and the Executive Director for Business Development of ICSFS; Mr. Wael Malkawi.
