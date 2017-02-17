13-year-old Palestinian 'Spider Boy' sets contortion world record
Mohammed Alsheikh, known as "Spider Boy," ran his legs around his own body 38 times to claim the Guinness World Record for "Most full body revolutions maintaining a chest stand in one minute." Alsheikh toppled the previous record of 29 revolutions during the attempt organized by telecommunications companies Orange Jordan and Wataniya Mobile Palestine in Amman, Jordan.
